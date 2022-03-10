Axis Bank joins BIAN to transform its Architecture for the customer of the future

The Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN), an independent, not-for-profit ecosystem formed of leading banks, technology providers, consultants and academics across the globe, today announced that India’s third-largest private sector bank, Axis Bank has joined the organization, becoming the first BIAN member in India.

As a member, Axis Bank aims to future-proof its technology architecture, as it looks to develop new services aligned with the needs of its customers, it said in a press statement.

“We’re extremely proud to welcome Axis Bank, as the first bank out of India, to our growing organization”, said Hans Tesselaar, Executive Director, BIAN. “Due to the scale of their business, Axis will bring a wealth of perspective to BIAN. The organization has a collective knowledge of many technologies and domains, which our members will all benefit from immensely. BIAN will also benefit from Axis India perspective and regional knowledge.”

“As the financial services industry continues to adapt to changing market conditions, digital transformation has acted as a north star for many organizations”, says Avinash Raghavendra, CIO, Axis Bank. “Banks like Axis, who have been leaders and change agents when it comes to modern banking architectures, need to constantly ensure best in class standards and adopt a framework that enables the bank to deliver at speed and scale. This is why we’re excited to be joining BIAN, an organization we have admired for many years. BIAN has a tremendous impact on the industry and has a well-defined framework that resonates well with our strategy. It will help the bank accelerate its thought process, approach, and execution aligned with its vision.”

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:13 PM IST