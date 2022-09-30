Avinash Pandey named President of India Chapter IAA, Abhishek Karnani elected Vice President |

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network was elected President for the 2022-23 at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), while Abhishek Karnani, director, Free Press Journal Group, was elected as Vice President

Media veteran Nandini Dias has been elected Hon. Secretary and Jaideep Gandhi (Chairman, Another Idea) as Hon. Treasurer. With this move, Megha Tata becomes the Immediate Past President of IAA.

The members elected to the Managing Committee were Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy Pvt Ltd), Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group), Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia, GroupM), Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express Group) and Janak Sarda (Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group).

The members co-opted at the first Managing Committee meeting were Nina Elavia Jaipuria (Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18), Neeraj Roy, (Founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment), Pradeep Dwivedi (Group CEO, Eros Media World PLC), Kranti Gada (President - New Business Opportunities Shemaroo Entertainment) and I.Venkat (Director, Eenadu Group.)

The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.