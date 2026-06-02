Aviation Stocks Fall Up To 2.5% As Russia's ATF Export Ban Weighs On Sentiment

Stocks of aviation companies declined on Tuesday after Russia announced a ban on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports on Monday. Shares of IndiGo, India's largest airline, fell as much as 1.3 percent.

The stock opened slightly lower at Rs 4,442.90 compared to its previous close of Rs 4,451.80. During early trade, it slipped further to Rs 4,389.95, marking a decline of over 1.3 percent.

SpiceJet shares also traded lower. The stock opened at Rs 12.28 against the previous close of Rs 12.31 and later fell to Rs 12, registering a decline of about 2.5 percent.

Russia Bans ATF Exports Till November 2026

The weakness in aviation stocks followed Russia's decision to prohibit exports of aviation turbine fuel until November 2026.

Russian authorities said the move is aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market and ensuring adequate fuel availability for local consumers and industries.

Read Also Russia Bans Aviation Fuel Exports Till November 2026, Move Aims To Stabilise Domestic Fuel Market

The government stated that the restriction is intended to reduce the risk of shortages and limit price volatility within the country.

Global Fuel Supply Concerns Return

Fuel security has become a growing concern worldwide amid geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and fluctuating energy demand.

Russia, one of the world's largest energy producers, plays a significant role in global fuel markets. Any restriction on exports can influence supply dynamics, particularly for industries that depend heavily on petroleum products.

While Russian authorities have not disclosed the volume of fuel affected or any possible exemptions, the move highlights a broader trend among energy-producing nations prioritising domestic consumption during periods of uncertainty.