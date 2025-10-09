 Aviation Regulator DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Lapses In Pilot Training
IndiGo received the communication from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the penalty on September 26, according to a regulatory filing by the airline made on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on IndiGo for certain alleged lapses in pilot training, and the airline plans to challenge the decision.IndiGo received the communication from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the penalty on September 26, according to a regulatory filing by the airline made on Wednesday.

The Rs 20 lakh fine has been imposed for "alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C Aerodromes," the filing said.Generally, Category C airports have challenging approach and operational conditions.The airline said it is in the process of contesting this order before the appropriate appellate authority.

"The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details pertaining to the order," IndiGo said.The airline also said there is no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities due to the DGCA order.Shares of the carrier were trading 1.78 per cent higher at Rs 5,730.60 in afternoon trade on the BSE on Thursday. 

