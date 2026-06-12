AVG Logistics Bags 3-Year Haldiram Nagpur Contract, To Generate ₹35 Crore Annual Revenue

AVG Wins Long-Term Haldiram Contract. |

Mumbai: AVG Logistics Limited has secured a three-year transportation contract from Haldiram Nagpur, one of India's leading FMCG and food brands. The company disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Regulations.

100 Vehicles to Be Deployed

Under the agreement, AVG Logistics will deploy 100 dedicated vehicles to support Haldiram Nagpur's distribution and transportation requirements across western and southern India, along with Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand. The additional fleet is expected to improve service coverage, delivery efficiency and turnaround times across key distribution routes.

Revenue Potential of Rs 35 Crore a Year

The contract has been awarded for an initial tenure of three years and is expected to generate approximately Rs 35 crore in annual revenue for AVG Logistics. The company said the order represents a significant milestone in its capacity expansion strategy and strengthens its position in the FMCG logistics segment.

Management Commentary

Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of AVG Logistics, said the order reflects the confidence that leading FMCG companies place in the company's logistics capabilities. He added that strengthening the company's presence in the FMCG sector remains a key priority.

Regulatory Details

According to the disclosure, the contract is domestic in nature and does not involve a related-party transaction. The company also confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by AVG Logistics in its regulatory filing and company announcement.