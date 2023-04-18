 Avalon Technologies shares make flat market debut; open 1 pc lower
At the NSE, shares of the firm listed at par with the issue price at Rs 436. As the trade proceeded, the stock dipped 2.98 per cent to Rs 423.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Avalon Technologies shares make flat market debut; open 1 pc lower | Photo credit: Freepik

Shares of Avalon Technologies made a muted market debut on Tuesday, listing with a discount of over 1 per cent on the BSE, against the issue price of Rs 436.

The stock made its debut at Rs 431, a decline of 1.14 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further fell 5.43 per cent to Rs 412.30.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Avalon Technologies was subscribed 2.21 times on the last day of subscription on April 6 with a poor response across all categories. The IPO of up to Rs 865 crore had a price range of Rs 415-436 a share was a bit expensive and left little for the investors, claimed market experts.

According to data from NSE, the IPO received ids for approximately 2.53 crore shares against 1.14 crore shares on offer.

The proceeds from the IPO would be used towards debt payments, general corporate purposes and funding working capital requirements.

Avalon Technologies

Founded in 1999, Avalon is an end-to-end electronic manufacturing service solutions provider. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the US and India.

With inputs from PTI

