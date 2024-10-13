 Autumn Of Startups: 32 Indian Ventures Raise $135 Million In Funding This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAutumn Of Startups: 32 Indian Ventures Raise $135 Million In Funding This Week

Autumn Of Startups: 32 Indian Ventures Raise $135 Million In Funding This Week

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Spry Therapeutics raised USD 15 million led by Flourish Ventures, Together Fund and Fidelity's Eight Roads and F-prime Capital.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image

At least 32 domestic startups secured nearly USD 135 million in funding this week, which saw four growth-stage deals and 22 early-stage deals in a significant jump of over 45 per cent from last week.

Deeptech Startup On The Rise

Deeptech startups emerged as leader this week as Industrial robotics maker Haber raised Rs 317.2 crore (approximately USD 38 million) in its Series C round, led by Creaegis with participation from Accel India and BEENEXT Capital.

Deeptech startups emerged as leader this week as Industrial robotics maker Haber raised Rs 317.2 crore.

Deeptech startups emerged as leader this week as Industrial robotics maker Haber raised Rs 317.2 crore. |

Read Also
Ola In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints
article-image

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Spry Therapeutics raised USD 15 million led by Flourish Ventures, Together Fund and Fidelity's Eight Roads and F-prime Capital. Cross-border speciality chemical manufacturing platform Mstack raised USD 40 million in its Series A funding round co-led by Lightspeed and Alphawave along with a debt from HSBC Innovation Banking.

FPJ Shorts
Autumn Of Startups: 32 Indian Ventures Raise $135 Million In Funding This Week
Autumn Of Startups: 32 Indian Ventures Raise $135 Million In Funding This Week
FPJ Exclusive: Clue To Baba Siddique's Sensational Murder Lies In A Mysterious Pamphlet Circulated In Bandra? Here's What We Know
FPJ Exclusive: Clue To Baba Siddique's Sensational Murder Lies In A Mysterious Pamphlet Circulated In Bandra? Here's What We Know
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Bishnoi Gang Connection Revealed After 2 Suspects Held For Shooting In Mumbai's Bandra East; Search For 3rd Accused Underway
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Bishnoi Gang Connection Revealed After 2 Suspects Held For Shooting In Mumbai's Bandra East; Search For 3rd Accused Underway
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Simpy Bharadwaj In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Case
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Simpy Bharadwaj In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Case

Mstack is now planning to make inroads into agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. With the fresh proceeds, the firm will also hire talents across functions including R&D. Meanwhile, digital adoption platform (DAP) Whatfix introduced a USD 58 million liquidity programme for its employees and investors, marking the company's fourth buyback of employee stock options (ESOPs).

Read Also
'Survival Instinct': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal On Why Blinkit Acquisition Was A Game-Changer In The...
article-image

21 Startups Raise 93 Million

This week, Bengaluru-based startups led with 11 deals followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Pune.

This week, Bengaluru-based startups led with 11 deals followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Pune. |

Read Also
NASA-SpaceX Delay Europa Clipper Mission Due To Hurricane Milton In US
article-image

This week, Bengaluru-based startups led with 11 deals followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Pune. Last week, 21 startups in India raised nearly USD 93 million in funding across 16 deals, which included four growth-stage deals and 12 early-stage fundings.

It was a big drop from nearly USD 461 million raised by 29 domestic startups in the previous week, which included 10 growth-stage deals. In the third quarter (July-September), domestic startups raised more than USD 4 billion, including several transactions over USD 300 million and USD 200 million, along with pre-IPO rounds. This included 85 growth and late-stage deals worth USD 3.3 billion, along with 207 early-stage deals worth USD 754.26 million

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Autumn Of Startups: 32 Indian Ventures Raise $135 Million In Funding This Week

Autumn Of Startups: 32 Indian Ventures Raise $135 Million In Funding This Week

Here's How RERA Norms Make Life Easier For Home Seekers And Sellers

Here's How RERA Norms Make Life Easier For Home Seekers And Sellers

NAREDCO and FSAI Sign MoU To Enhance Fire Safety And Security Standards In Real Estate

NAREDCO and FSAI Sign MoU To Enhance Fire Safety And Security Standards In Real Estate

How To Leverage Your Rental History

How To Leverage Your Rental History

The ‘3C’ Benefits Of Modern Residences

The ‘3C’ Benefits Of Modern Residences