 Auto Sales May 2023: Eicher's motorcycle exports slumped 34% to 6,666
Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Eicher Motors VE Commercial Vehicles in April 2023 sold 6,567 units | Image: Eicher Motors (Representative)

Eicher Motors Limited in the month of May 2023 in the domestic & international market sold 77,461 vehicles, with a gain of 22 per cent compared to 63,643 units during May 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Eicher Motors domestic sales

Domestic sales of models with engine capacity vehicles increased to 69,038 units with a 28 per cent gain over 53,835 units sold in May last year. However, the sales of motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc dropped by 14 per cent to 8,423 units against 9,808 units sold in May 2022.

Eicher Motors exports

The company saw a 34 per cent drop in exports with 6,666 vehicles exported in comparison to 10,118 units sold internationally for the same time period in the last financial year.

Eicher Motors shares

The shares of Eicher Motors on Thursday closed at Rs 3,700.60, up by 0.78 per cent.

article-image

