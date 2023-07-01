Auto Sales June 2023: Escorts Kubota Sales Remain Flat With 9,850 Tractors Sold in June | Wikipedia

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in June 2023 sold 9,850 tractors as against 10,051 tractors sold in June 2022, the company announced on Saturday through an exchange filing.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2023 were at 9,270 tractors against 9,265 tractors sold in June 2022. Overall sentiments were mixed as markets with good rainfall and crop prices showed good momentum, and markets with a delayed monsoon had a slightly dampened demand. Going forward, with a further advancement of monsoon across the country coupled with adequate reservoir levels, better liquidity and consumer credit availability, we expect the demand momentum to improve in coming months.

Export tractor sales in June 2023 were at 580 as against 786 tractors sold in June 2022.

Escorts Kubota Ltd shares

The shares of Escorts Kubota Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,249, up by 2.45 percent.