Auto Sales June 2023: Eicher Motors VE Commercial Vehicles in June 2023 Sold 6,715 units | Image: Eicher Motors (Representative)

Eicher Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for June 2023 stood at 6,715 vehicles, compared to 6,307 units during June 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sales in the total Eicher trucks and buses for June 2023 stood at 6,527 vehicles, compared to 6,185 units during June 2022.

Eicher Motors domestic sales

Domestic sales of LMD (3.5-15T) vehicles increased to 3,017 units with a 2.1 per cent gain over 2,954 units sold in June last year. The sales of HD, LMD bus and HD bus also increased by 21.5 per cent, 19.2 per cent and 136.7 per cent respectively. The total domestic sales of Eicher Motors in June 2023 jumped by 12.4 per cent to 6,277 units against 5,584 units sold.

Eicher Motors exports

The company saw a 58.4 per cent drop in exports with only 250 vehicles exported in comparison to 601 units sold internationally for the same time period in the last financial year. The major drop of 94 per cent was seen in the international sale of HD vehicles and a 49.1 per cent drop in the export of LMD vehicles.

Eicher Motors Volvo sales

The sales of Volvo buses and trucks increased by 54.1 per cent to 188 units against 122 units sold in April 2023.

Eicher Motors shares

The shares of Eicher Motors on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,583.80, up by 1.10 percent.