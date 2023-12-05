Auto Launches In December: Renault Arkana, Lexus UX, Mercedes-Benz EQA, & More Awaited; Check Expected Pricing & Features

The automotive realm is preparing for substantial debuts in December. Global car manufacturers are getting ready to reveal their newest models, showcasing state-of-the-art technology, elegant designs, and inventive features. The forthcoming weeks are expected to introduce the following latest launches.

Renault Arkana

Renault plans to unveil its newest coupe SUV, the Arkana, slated for launch in December of this year. The Renault Arkana, a compact coupe-SUV in the C-Segment, is based on an adapted variant of the BO platform that also serves as the foundation for the Renault Captur.

The Arkana showcases a remarkable exterior design with a strong and robust appearance. Featuring Renault's fresh 'Nouvelle Vague' brand emblem, the vehicle incorporates the rhombus logo seamlessly into its grille, aligned at the center of a sleek, glossy black strip that connects the headlights.

Anticipated to be priced around Rs 20 lakh, the coupe SUV offers an impressive visual appeal and is set to make a mark upon its release later this year.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

The anticipated launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQA, slated for this month, is creating significant buzz in the automotive world. With an estimated price tag of Rs 60 Lakhs, this sleek electric vehicle (EV) is expected to make a grand entrance.

It will be available with the Automatic transmission.

Offering spacious accommodation for up to five occupants, the Mercedes-Benz EQA boasts a comfortable and accommodating interior, providing ample seating within its stylish design. As Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its electric vehicle lineup, the EQA is positioned to blend luxury, cutting-edge technology, and eco-consciousness, capturing the attention of discerning car enthusiasts.

Lexus UX

The Lexus UX, a five-seater SUV, is expected to make its debut in India this month. It is anticipated to compete with models like MU-X, Meridian, and Fortuner in the market. The starting price for the Lexus UX is expected to hover around 40 Lakh.

This SUV offers a single Petrol Engine variant, boasting a powerful 1987 cc capacity. The vehicle comes equipped with an Automatic transmission, adding to its allure in the automotive market.