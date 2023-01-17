Auto Expo 2023: Wheels India rolls out flow form technology equipped in cast alloy wheel | Unsplash - Yuliyan Grozdev

Steel wheels manufacturer, Wheels India Ltd has launched flow form technology equipped in cast alloy wheel considered one of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in the wheel industry, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-headquartered company recently commenced shipment of the flow forming wheel to the United States and expects to unveil the product soon in the domestic market.

The product was recently showcased at the Auto Expo in New Delhi. Currently Wheels India Ltd operates from a state-of-the-art aluminium plant in Thervoy Kandigai, near Chennai, a company statement said here.

According to the company, the Flow Form Technology involves the application of pressure to the inner barrel of the wheel while spinning and after it has been casted. This process stretches and compresses the aluminium, which increases the tensile strength.

"The Flow Form Technology is lighter, stronger, has increased elongation and a much greater shock resistance over a traditional cast wheel. This is likely to increase mileage, safety and longevity," company Managing Director Srivats Ram said.

Wheels India produces wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment and industrial components for the construction and windmill industry with manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.