In Pics: Top 10 innovative and stylish cars at Auto Expo 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV: The successor of Gypsy has commenced bookings via Nexa dealership. The cost of the 4m long vehicle with 1.5-litre petrol is yet to be revealed
Tata Harrier EV: Tata's midsize electric SUV was unveiled with largers wheels and sharper looks. The SUV is expected to go on sale later this year
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: The Baleno-based SUV with an exterior design and 100PS turbo-petrol engine option is open for bookings.
Tata Sierra EV: The car grabbed attnetion with a throwback design. It has both ICE (petrol and diesel) and EV powertrains
Tata Curvv: The coupe-SUV with an ICE powertrain is destined for launch in 2024. The compnay showcased a near production internal combustion engine of the car
Kia KA4: The next gen Carnival MPV with features like dual sunroof, wireless charging and 12 speaker Bose is expected to hit the market later this year
MG4: The EV hatchback with attractive nose and minimalist interiors has the power to take MG's electric success forward
Switch EiV22 double decker bus: This may not be car or an SUV but it plays important role in pushing public transport to be emission free. The 65-seater will begin for duty in Mumbai soon