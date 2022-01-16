Auto ancillary stocks in focus on hopes of fresh demand from OEMs

With supply of chips required in manufacturing of automobiles improving, Shares of auto components may see a rebound in demand from original equipment manufacturers across the globe.

Auto ancillary stocks have seen a firm uptick as their business outlook seems to have turned better.

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies gained 1,072 per cent in the past six months period. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies manufactures sheet metal components, welded assemblies and modules for automobiles.

The data showed that Kranti Industries shares surged over 60 per cent during the six months period.

