Australia Eyes Investment Opportunities In West Bengal; High Commissioner Philip Green To Encourage Businesses To Explore State | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green after meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday said that he would encourage Australian businesses to explore investment opportunities in West Bengal.

The meeting focused on the state’s emerging investment opportunities and the potential for Australian companies to participate in key sectors of its economy.

Talking to the media, Green said, “I will speak to the Australian business community about the new situation in West Bengal and the investment opportunities here. With the cooperation of the state’s leadership and government, a new chapter has begun.”

Green also referred to the possibility of Australia supplying uranium to India and said this could open avenues for cooperation if a nuclear power plant were to be established in West Bengal.

The BJP state president also termed the meeting positive and said the High Commissioner had discussed the strengthening strategic relationship between India and Australia, including issues raised during engagements between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Australian government.

Claiming that the political change in West Bengal had improved the prospects for industrial investment, Bhattacharya said several Australian business leaders were keen to explore opportunities in the state.

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