Aurobindo Pharma US FDA Inspection Ends With 3 Observations At Apitoria Pharma Plant

Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said a US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspection at an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Apitoria Pharma concluded with three observations.

The inspection was conducted from August 24 to August 28 at Unit-VI of Apitoria Pharma in E-Bonangi Village, Parawada Mandal, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district.

The pharmaceutical company described all three observations as procedural in nature and said it would submit its response to the US FDA within the prescribed timeline. Aurobindo Pharma did not provide details about the specific observations.

FDA Inspection Follows Another Facility Review

An FDA observation indicates that inspectors have identified conditions that may not fully comply with regulatory requirements. However, such observations do not automatically constitute final regulatory action, and companies are generally given an opportunity to respond and undertake corrective measures.

Aurobindo Pharma said it continues to focus on maintaining quality and regulatory compliance across its manufacturing operations and will update stock exchanges about material developments as required.

The latest inspection comes just days after another Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary, AuroPeptides Ltd, underwent a separate US FDA review.

Four Observations Across Two Subsidiaries

The AuroPeptides facility in Indrakaran Village, Kandi Mandal, Telangana, was inspected between August 17 and August 21. The site manufactures peptide APIs, and the inspection concluded with one observation.

Aurobindo Pharma had earlier said corrective measures were initiated during that inspection and that a formal response would be submitted within the required timeframe.

Together, the two inspections have resulted in four observations across facilities operated by two subsidiaries within one week. While Aurobindo has characterised the latest three observations as procedural, it has not disclosed the specific findings from either inspection.

Aurobindo Pharma shares closed 0.92% higher at ₹1,652 on Friday, gaining ₹15 during the session.