Aurobindo Pharma Gets FTC Nod For $250 Million Lannett Buyout, Deal To Boost US Manufacturing Capacity To 4 Billion Doses

Aurobindo Pharma’s US arm has received FTC approval to acquire Lannett Company for USD 250 million. |

Mumbai: Aurobindo Pharma has received a major boost after its wholly owned subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma USA, secured approval from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to acquire Lannett Company LLC.

The company shared this update in a regulatory filing on June 22.

The acquisition is valued at USD 250 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis, including normalised working capital.

The deal is expected to be completed before the end of June 2026.

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Deal To Expand Product Portfolio

Lannett is a Pennsylvania-based pharmaceutical company known for developing and selling complex generic medicines, especially non-opioid controlled substances.

This acquisition will help Aurobindo strengthen its presence in this important segment.

The company said the transaction will significantly expand its product offerings in the US market.

This is expected to improve Aurobindo’s competitive position in complex generics, a fast-growing area in the global pharmaceutical industry.

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Manufacturing Capacity To Rise

One of the biggest benefits of the deal is the addition of Lannett’s manufacturing facility in Seymour, Indiana.

This plant has the capacity to produce nearly 4 billion doses every year.

The new facility will strengthen Aurobindo’s manufacturing footprint in the US.

The company said this aligns with America’s push to improve domestic pharmaceutical production and reduce supply chain risks.

Positive For Earnings Growth

Aurobindo said the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share.

The company also expects cost savings, operational synergies and better efficiency after integration.

Management believes the deal will support long-term growth by expanding product pipelines and improving profitability.

Aurobindo Pharma USA CEO Swami S. Iyer said the acquisition offers both strong strategic and financial benefits and will create long-term value for shareholders.