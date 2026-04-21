Aurobindo Pharma ₹800 Crore Buyback Offer To Open April 23 At ₹1,475 Per Share

Aurobindo Pharma announces ₹800 crore share buyback, offer opens April 23 | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, April 21: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Tuesday said it has set April 23 as the opening date for its Rs 800 crore buyback offer. The closing date for the buyback is April 29, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Details of buyback plan

Earlier, on April 6, the company's board had approved buyback of up to 54,23,728 fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 1,475 per share for an aggregate amount up to Rs 800 crore on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route.

The company has set April 17 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback.

Shareholding and financial impact

The buyback size constitutes 3.93 per cent and 2.62 per cent of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium) of the company as per the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as at March 31, 2025, respectively, the filing said.

In its letter to shareholders, Aurobindo Pharma said the buyback will help it reward shareholders and enhance the overall return to them, while it is expected to improve earnings per share and other key ratios such as return on net worth and return on assets over a period of time.

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No change in management structure

The buyback will not result in a change in control or otherwise affect the existing management structure of the company, it added.

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