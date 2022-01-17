Atos awarded with 'Certificate of Recognition' for CSR initiatives in India

Atos is proud to announce that it has been awarded by the Indo French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), with a Certificate of Recognition for its contribution and help in supporting the French Solidarity Mission led by the French Embassy in India as a part of France's coordinated response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

As a part of the Solidarity Mission of France, Atos installed an oxygen generator plant at a one of the hospitals designated by the Indian authorities. The oxygen plant is capable of supporting a 250-bed hospital for 12 years and providing medical relief and care for patients and the community at large.

Atos also won the Best CSR Project IFCCI CSR Awards 2021 in the Health category. 800 children in both girls and boys from two schools in the Palghar district in Maharashtra will have access to better hygiene and sanitation facilities thus motivating them to continue with education.

The Honourable Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani and the Ambassador of France H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Lenain presented the award.

Nasir Usman Shaikh, SVP, Head of Human Resources, Atos in India said, ''I am glad to have received this recognition and award on behalf of Atos. This recognition amplifies our deeply held belief in the Atos Raison D'être i.e. our Purpose, that encompasses the whole of society, enabling it to live, work and grow sustainably. We are committed to sustainability, our social responsibility and working to make a positive difference in the lives of the people.''

The award was presented at an event held in Delhi in India, organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) CSR Conclave & Awards 2021.

Atos has implemented several initiatives in India in the area of Healthcare. Besides supporting Government hospitals in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) by providing oxygen generators, these include contributing towards setting up of Dry Waste Management plant to reduce the accumulation of toxic waste mixture in the landfill; Hearing Aid and Scholarships for economically disadvantaged students and providing RO plant for schools in the clean water-deprived areas; Wash In Schools (WINS) to improve hygiene and sanitation to improve living conditions and increasing number of students, especially girls in school; wheelchairs to assist post-surgery rehabilitation of the patients in the Armed Forces Hospitals.

For the past three years, Atos has collaborated with the Tata Memorial Centre, a Government hospital specializing in cancer treatment, to help patients from weaker socio- economical strata with the potential beneficiaries of 500+ cancer patients to help lead a productive life post their treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:12 PM IST