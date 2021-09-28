Atmanirbhar Bharat: BHEL awarded order for upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount of Frontline Ships system

New Delhi: In a major boost to Defence Production under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and towards achieving self-reliance in the critical field of Defence equipment, Goa Shipyard has placed a maiden order on Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for supply of an upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), the Main gun onboard most Warships of the Indian Navy.

The order envisages supply, installation and commissioning of the entire system – Upgraded SRGM and accessories for Triput Class Frigates of the Indian Navy, which will be manufactured by the Haridwar unit of BHEL.

The upgraded SRGM is a state-of-the-art weapon system having additional features such as capability to manage different types of ammunition to engage fast, manoeuvring and non-manoeuvring, radio controlled targets. The upgraded SRGM has the capability to fire advanced Ammunition with higher range and programmable ammunition.

BHEL has been a reliable supplier of critical equipment and services in the Defence and Aerospace sector for over three decades with the aim of making a major contribution towards self-reliance in these sectors.

Towards this, BHEL has established dedicated, intricate manufacturing and inspection facilities at its manufacturing plants, for production, installation & commissioning and lifecycle support of various products and components. The initiatives taken by BHEL will be a driving force towards the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:48 PM IST