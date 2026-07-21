Atlanta Electricals Reports ₹6 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Atlanta Electricals Ltd announced on Tuesday a consolidated net profit of ₹6.04 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a significant rise from the ₹3.18 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated Revenue from Operations

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹46.33 crore for Q1 FY27. This is higher than the ₹38.61 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

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Total Consolidated Income

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹48.65 crore. In the year-ago quarter, total income was ₹38.75 crore.

Consolidated Expenses

Total consolidated expenses for the period were ₹30.50 crore. This compares to ₹27.55 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹6.09. This is up from ₹4.35 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, Atlanta Electricals reported a net profit of ₹5.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Standalone revenue from operations was ₹46.33 crore.

IPO Proceeds Utilisation

The company also disclosed that it utilised ₹2.63 crore from its Initial Public Offering (IPO) proceeds during the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The unutilised funds amounted to ₹1.91 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.