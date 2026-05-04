Ather Energy Q4 Loss Narrows To ₹98 Crore, Revenue Jumps 74% YoY

Mumbai: Ather Energy reported a net loss of Rupees 98.24 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking a significant improvement from a loss of Rupees 237.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the loss widened from Rupees 83.61 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations surged to Rupees 1,174.66 crore, reflecting a strong 74 percent year-on-year growth and a 23 percent increase over the previous quarter.

Operational Expenditures And Loss Before Tax

The company’s total income stood at Rupees 1,213.77 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 995.73 crore in Q3 and Rupees 687.79 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses rose to Rupees 1,314.00 crore, driven by higher material costs and other operational expenditures, up from Rupees 1,075.33 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 922.15 crore a year ago. As a result, loss before tax stood at Rupees 100.23 crore, compared to a loss of Rupees 79.60 crore sequentially and Rupees 234.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue Growth And Investment Expansion

Sequentially, revenue increased by Rupees 221.02 crore, while expenses rose by Rupees 238.67 crore, leading to a marginal widening of losses. On a year-on-year basis, the company reduced its loss by Rupees 139.01 crore, supported by strong revenue growth and improved scale efficiencies. The improvement highlights better cost absorption despite continued investments in expansion.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (Rs 2.62) in Q4 FY26, compared to (Rs 2.22) in Q3 FY26 and (Rs 8.93) in Q4 FY25. For the full year FY26, Ather reported revenue of Rupees 3,671.76 crore and a net loss of Rupees 516.75 crore, compared to Rupees 2,255.01 crore revenue and Rupees 816.92 crore loss in FY25, indicating narrowing annual losses alongside revenue growth.

The company noted that certain revenue recognition related to demand incentives worth Rupees 24.52 crore was deferred during the year due to supply chain disruptions, which also impacted quarterly performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on reported financials and is not investment advice.