At USD 19.6 billion, Tatas most valued brand; LIC, Infy follow

Bishek: A full 37% accretion to its brand value at $19.6 billion has helped the Tata group retain the top slot in the 100 most valuable brands list for the second consecutive year in 2019, which also lists LIC and Infosys as the next two.

The list also mentions the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group which has seen the steepest fall in brand value in the reporting year, plunging a whopping 65% to a low $559 million, dropping 28 notches to a low 56.

The brand Tata group was valued at $14.23 billion in 2018, according to a list of the England-based Brand Finance.

"The Tata Group is not only the most valuable brand in the country, but it has also recorded faster growth than any other top 25 brands, with a full 37% increase.

Its brand presence across auto, IT services, steel and chemicals continues to go from strength to strength in 2019," the consultancy said.

The national insurer LIC follows the Tatas to occupy the second slot, moving up four places with a 22.8% jump in its valuation at $7.32 billion. It is followed by software Infosys that has seen its valuation going up 7.7% to $6.50 billion.

The State Bank, valued at $5.97 billion, up 34.4%, comes next, followed by the Mahindra group, with a rise of 35.5% in value at $5.24 billion, and HDFC Bank with a valuation of $4.84 billion is at the sixth slot, as it valuation jumped 19%.

Telecom player Airtel is the only company in the top 10 to have seen a massive 28.1% plunge in its brand

valuation at $4.79 billion but is placed seventh in the list, followed by HCL, Reliance and Wipro, with brand valuations of $4.64 billion, $4.54 billion and $4 billion, respectively. With a valuation of a paltry $559 million, the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group is at the 56th slot.