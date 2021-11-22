At Manyavar, we believe in our culture and the spirit of togetherness: Vedant Modi

VEDANT MODI, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited, talks of flagship brand Manyavar’s recent association with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, post-pandemic trends in the wedding and celebration wear segment and the benefit of advertising on digital

Tell us about Manyavar’s association with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as the official Indian-wear partner. What does it mean for the brand? Does India’s dismal performance matter?

Cricket is the biggest celebration in the country and Manyavar as a brand embraces celebration and togetherness because it brings people of every age group together. Extending this thought ahead, we announced our association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the proud official Indian-wear partner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. This association with cricket is a natural extension of our long-standing partnership, as it always resulted in positive recall for our flagship menswear brand, Manyavar. This association also helped us further cement the brand in the hearts and minds of our consumers. Games are about winning and losing, and we at Manyavar always believe in our culture and the spirit of togetherness.

Which of your brands – Manyavar (mid-premium), Twamev (premium) and Manthan (value) – have seen most traction among consumers lately? What are some trends that you have noticed in the entire Indian wedding and celebration wear segment post the pandemic?

Vedant Fashions enables consumers across categories to explore and shop from the brand. Today, weddings have shifted from elaborate lavish affairs to more intimate and meaningful gatherings. This has also resulted in brides and grooms changing their choice of dressing, allowing us to experiment and cater to their needs. A major trend is twinning - where the bride and groom prefer same prints or colours and make a statement on their big day. We also see brides and grooms switching to multipurpose and lighter attire as compared to heavy work materials. While statement lehengas are still popular, there is a new liking for a contrast combination over lehengas. Offbeat colours like pastels, which were never seen in a groom’s palette, have acquired a large space in the men’s ethnic wear range. Trends keep changing, but adapting to them to make sure we are ahead of the curve is crucial for us.

What is the USP of brand Manyavar vis a vis competition? How is the brand evolving with time and what are the challenges it faces?

Manyavar was established in 1999 by Vedant Fashions with the aim of keeping traditional fashion sensibilities in vogue at a time when Western wear was taking up most of people’s closet space. The USP of Manyavar is that it is most trusted by consumers, making it an aspirational Indian-wear brand. Manyavar caters to confident, charming and stylish men who proudly flaunt their ‘desi avatar’ at weddings, parties and other special occasions. Manyavar successfully ticks off the value for money aspect, making it the go-to option for shoppers.

What is the uptake for your brand Mebaz in the South Indian market so far? Do you have more regional verticals in mind?

Manyavar acquired Mebaz, one of the biggest fashion brands in southern India, in 2017. In 2019, the brand launched a wedding campaign with Bollywood diva Kiara Advani and Tollywood heart-throb Vijay Deverakonda. Mebaz is all about families and the joy that togetherness brings about. The campaign reflected the brand value and celebrates the true essence of enjoying festivities with loved ones. Mebaz’s tremendous popularity in Hyderabad is only matched by its growing presence across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It currently has stores in Hyderabad, Secunderbad, Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam.

We wish to be present in all places that our customers reside, and demand our presence. We want to give them the best customer experience and an array of choices to fulfil their wishes.

How has brand Mohey fared in the highly crowded and competitive women’s Indian wedding and celebration wear market?

In 2016, Vedant Fashions launched Mohey, a celebration wear label for women. We have a range of ethnic wear – light and heavy lehengas – crafted for all occasions, and it has been doing exceptionally well. The label was launched with the aim to give women who aspire to wear designer clothes choices at an affordable price. All the products are created according to seasons and occasions, making it a trend-setter. We are constantly working to improve the designs and patterns by researching and studying the market trends.

How is your marketing strategy geared for customers buying online as well as those buying in your shops? What is the quantum of your marketing spends?

We feel the shift to digital recently has been great, and it has enabled us to reach our target audience like the bride, groom, their families and friends in each and every corner of the country. We have been able to control our marketing spends with digital coming in, which was not the case earlier with only offline. Our campaign creatives reflect our brand’s vision and objectives. The strategy for online and offline marketing is to give a contemporary touch to our advertising journey.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:08 AM IST