At ₹33 Cr, The Baker’s Dozen Announces Closure Of Funding Round

India’s top artisanal bakery label, The Baker’s Dozen made a big announcement in the recent past informing people about the closure of an INR 33 Crore Pre-series A Funding round. The significiant event happens to be crucial for the 2013-launched brand’s future concerning its market strategies and product diversification.

It was noted that the investment round was spearheaded by industry heavyweights like Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, Fireside Ventures, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and She Capital.

In a press release, the bakery reflected on the strong investor confidence in TBD’s market potential and said, "TBD's strategic emphasis on innovation and market growth, particularly with its alignment to the anticipated 11% CAGR of the bakery industry from 2023 to 2028, demonstrates a commitment to evolving consumer trends towards health and quality (As per Crisil’s report, the industry’s revenue is expected to reach Rs 1,800 – 1,850 billion by fiscal 2028 from 1,050 – 1,070 billion in fiscal 2023)." They also noted that TBD's focus on environmental initiatives like Plastic Neutral and Carbon Neutral practices aligns with the increasing consumer demand for sustainable business practices.

“I am deeply humbled and energized by our latest funding round. This investment not only validates our mission to revolutionize the Indian bakery industry but also propels us towards our vision of becoming a global leader in artisanal bakery,” said Aditi Handa, TBD Co-founder & Head Chef.

Started by Aditi and Sneh, TBD is present across 40+ cities and 3000+ touch points in India along with being available for customers on online delivery partners.