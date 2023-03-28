 Aster DM Healthcare promoters increases their shareholding by 4%
Aster DM Healthcare promoters increases their shareholding by 4%

Increase in shareholding is after acquiring additional stake from one of the large private equity investors at an additional investment of Rs 460 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Aster DM Healthcare promoters increases their shareholding by 4% | Image: Aster DM Healthcare (Representative)

Aster DM Healthcare Limited informed that the promoters of Aster DM Healthcare Limited have increased their shareholding in the Company by 4% from 37.88% to 41.88%, after acquiring additional stake from one of the large private equity investors at an additional investment of Rs 460 crore, via an exchange filing.

As per the filing, Dr. Moopen’s Family is the said promoter of the company.

