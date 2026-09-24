ASSOCHAM Unveils TIPS Platform To Open New Trade Opportunities, Businesses Get A Tool To Find Export And Investment Leads

ASSOCHAM Unveils TIPS Platform To Open New Trade Opportunities |

New Delhi: ASSOCHAM has launched Trade & Investment Promotion Services (TIPS), a platform designed to help exporters, investors and businesses identify opportunities in India and overseas. Unveiled at the industry chamber’s Managing Committee meeting, TIPS brings market research, policy information and investment support together in one service.

What Will ASSOCHAM TIPS Offer?

The platform will provide analysis of individual sectors and information on investment opportunities. Businesses will also be able to access insights into regulations, taxation, foreign direct investment (FDI) rules, trade agreements and changing global market trends.

For investors planning projects in India, TIPS will offer guidance on approvals and clearances available through central and state government single-window systems. ASSOCHAM said the service would assist companies from the early search for opportunities through location assessment, partner identification and project implementation.

Indian exporters can use the platform to explore international markets and connect with potential business partners abroad. The aim is to make it easier for companies to turn market interest into trade and investment activity.

Focus on Exports, FDI and MSMEs

ASSOCHAM said TIPS is aligned with the government’s Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision and initiatives including Make in India, Ease of Doing Business and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The chamber wants the platform to support India’s ambition of reaching $2 trillion in combined annual merchandise and services exports by 2030. Its stated goals also include annual FDI inflows of $200 billion by 2032 and exports to BRICS countries of $200 billion.

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ASSOCHAM further highlighted the aim of increasing manufacturing’s share of GDP to 25% by 2035 and helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) become more resilient.

ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda said TIPS would bring market intelligence and practical assistance together so businesses can find opportunities, work through procedures and move investment plans towards projects and jobs. The platform’s value will depend on how effectively it connects companies with reliable information and partners.