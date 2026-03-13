Asset Allocation, Temperament & The Case For Debt: Manish Banthia On Building Resilient Portfolios

Manish Banthia & Vivek Law |

When Law pointed towards Debt's place in India's Investment landscape, Banthia shared the contrast between global and Indian investment patterns. In many developed markets, debt instruments form a significant portion of investment portfolios, often accounting for nearly 60 to 70 percent of allocations, while equities represent a smaller share.

India, however, has moved toward a much stronger equity bias in recent years. Banthia noted that the composition of mutual fund assets has shifted dramatically over time. When he entered the industry, debt funds accounted for nearly 70 percent of assets under management, with equities making up the remaining portion.

Retail investors began participating more actively in debt funds between 2010 and 2020, partly because equity markets delivered relatively modest returns during that period. But the strong rally in equities over the past five years has reversed that pattern. Today, equities represent roughly 70 percent of mutual fund assets, while debt accounts for a significantly smaller share.

Read Also ICICI Prudential AMC Shares List With Over 20% Premium After Blockbuster IPO

Banthia observed that this shift also reflects investor perception. In many conversations, the term “investment” is almost automatically associated with equities, while debt is often overlooked. He acknowledged that the industry itself may have contributed to this imbalance by focusing heavily on educating investors about equities while spending less effort explaining the role of debt funds.

The Role of Stability in Portfolio Construction

Banthia emphasised that debt investments serve a different purpose from equities within a portfolio. Equities offer the potential for higher long-term returns but are also subject to greater volatility. Debt instruments, on the other hand, provide stability and predictability. For investors who may need liquidity within two or three years, the volatility of equities can become problematic. Equity markets can remain negative for extended periods during market cycles. Debt investments help mitigate this uncertainty by providing relatively steady returns and lower drawdowns.

Banthia also explained that risk is often misunderstood by investors. True risk lies in the possibility of capital drawdowns. Equity markets can experience sharp declines, while debt instruments tend to move within a narrower range, particularly when held over a reasonable time horizon. This stability makes debt an important component of balanced portfolios.

Read Also The Future Of Equity Investment: Innovations In Demat Accounts And Trading

Asset Allocation as the Real Driver of Returns

A central theme of the conversation was the importance of asset allocation. Law noted that several studies attribute a large share of investment outcomes to allocation decisions rather than individual stock selection. Banthia agreed that this becomes more relevant as markets mature. In earlier stages of market development, investors could generate significant excess returns through stock picking or sector-specific opportunities. But as markets deepen and information becomes widely available, the advantage of such strategies diminishes.

In that environment, portfolio construction through asset allocation becomes the primary source of consistent returns. Banthia pointed out that many investors today allocate nearly all their savings to equities, often ignoring diversification altogether. This approach may appear effective during strong bull markets but can expose portfolios to significant risk during corrections.

When Law asked how investors should think about balancing portfolios in such conditions, Banthia explained that even a moderate allocation to debt can significantly reduce volatility and provide liquidity during downturns. A portfolio that includes both equities and debt is better equipped to handle market cycles without forcing investors to exit positions during periods of stress.

Read Also Investors Bet On Renewable Energy Stocks As Oil Crisis Deepens Due To Iran War

The Behavioural Challenge

Despite the case for diversification, investor behaviour often follows a predictable pattern. Law observed that each market cycle produces enthusiasm for whichever asset class has recently delivered strong returns. Gold, cryptocurrencies and equities have all experienced such waves of retail interest, usually after prices have already risen significantly.

Banthia explained that this behaviour reflects human psychology rather than financial logic. Investors frequently hear success stories from peers who claim to have made substantial profits. These narratives create a fear of missing out and push others to enter markets at elevated levels. Losses, however, are rarely discussed openly. As a result, investing often appears easier than it actually is. Over time, these behavioural biases lead investors to chase momentum rather than maintain disciplined strategies. Banthia emphasised that temperament, patience and emotional control often determine long-term investment success more than intelligence or analytical ability.

Hybrid Funds and Automated Diversification

The conversation also touched on the growing role of hybrid funds, which attempt to address behavioural challenges by embedding diversification within the investment product itself. Banthia explained that balanced advantage funds dynamically adjust the allocation between equity and debt depending on market valuations. When equities appear expensive, exposure shifts toward debt, and when valuations become attractive, equity allocations increase.

Aggressive hybrid funds maintain a fixed range of equity exposure, typically between 65 and 80 percent, while allocating the remainder to debt instruments. Multi-asset funds extend diversification further by including assets such as gold alongside equities and debt. These additional exposures can help hedge portfolios during periods of global uncertainty because different asset classes often respond differently to economic shocks. Such products allow investors to achieve diversification through a single investment vehicle while professional managers oversee allocation decisions.

Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

Later in the discussion, Law asked about the outlook for interest rates and inflation. Banthia suggested that the recent slowdown in economic activity was largely the result of policy tightening rather than structural weakness. Regulatory measures aimed at controlling rapid growth in unsecured personal lending had temporarily slowed credit expansion.

However, the broader fundamentals of the economy remain strong. Policy easing through interest rate cuts and fiscal support measures is gradually restoring momentum. He indicated that while there may still be room for policy flexibility, aggressive rate cuts are unlikely to continue indefinitely. As the economy stabilises, interest rates are expected to move toward more neutral levels. For investors in fixed income, this environment calls for balanced positioning rather than excessive exposure to long-duration bonds.

Discipline Beyond Markets

The conversation also touched on Banthia’s professional journey. Raised in Kolkata, he studied at St. Xavier’s College before qualifying as a Chartered Accountant and completing an MBA in finance. His early career included a management trainee role at the Aditya Birla Group before he moved into asset management at ICICI Prudential. Law asked how professionals manage the pressures associated with fund management. Banthia suggested that emotional balance is essential in a profession shaped by constant uncertainty.

Markets, he noted, have a way of correcting overconfidence. Investors who allow arrogance to influence their decisions often face sharp setbacks. Outside work, Banthia prefers a relatively quiet routine centred around reading, spirituality and time with family, which he sees as important sources of balance.

A Lesson in Integrity

Toward the end of the conversation, Law asked Banthia about the most important lesson he had learned from his parents. Banthia recalled a letter written by his father that contained a simple piece of advice: remain truthful to oneself and continue working with sincerity. That principle, he said, continues to guide his approach to both life and investing.