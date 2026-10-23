Assam Names Usha Mangeshkar First Bhupen Hazarika Rashtriya Award Recipient, Cabinet Clears ₹303.69 Crore Investment | ANI

Guwahati, Oct 23: Veteran Indian artist Usha Mangeshkar is to receive the 1st Dr Bhupen Hazarika Rashtriya Award, constituted by the Assam Govt to mark the centenary of legendary musician of Assam, Dada Saheb awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The state government has instituted the Bhupen Hazarika Rashtriya Award in honour of the Bharat Ratna awardee’s contribution to Indian music and culture. Veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar will be the first recipient.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to present the award at the closing ceremony of Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29. The honour carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a citation and will be conferred once every three years.

Guwahati, Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "On 29th of November, we are going to conclude Dr. Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary celebration. A function will be organized in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. In that function, we will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be our chief guest. He has already consented..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2026

Award To Recognise Artistic Excellence

Sarma said the award would recognise internationally acclaimed singers, musicians, composers, producers, directors, actors and others who have demonstrated exceptional proficiency in fields associated with Hazarika’s artistic legacy.

The November 29 programme will feature a 45-minute award ceremony followed by an hour-long musical tribute to Hazarika’s life and works. Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan, along with artistes from Assam, are expected to perform.

Around 1,000 children will also sing Hazarika’s iconic song Manuhe Manuhor Babe. The event is expected to draw about 5,000 people.

Assam Cabinet Approves Major Decisions

The Assam Cabinet on Friday also cleared a ₹303.69-crore manufacturing unit by Welspun Group’s Weetek Plastic Pvt Ltd in Rangia, approved election rules for two autonomous councils and instituted the Bhupen Hazarika Rashtriya Award, with veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar named its first recipient.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decisions after the Cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan, adding that the proposed industrial unit in Kamrup district was expected to generate employment for 300 people.

The project will operate under the Sintex brand. The Cabinet also approved the relevant amendments to facilitate the investment.

Limestone Royalty Rules Amended

The Cabinet approved the Assam Mineral Regulation and Dealers (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing separate grades for extracted limestone, including high, medium and base cement grades across three categories.

The revised classification is intended to link royalty collection to the quality of limestone instead of applying a uniform rate, allowing the government to levy royalties proportionate to the grade of the mineral.

Assam has substantial limestone deposits, particularly in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts. The mineral is used primarily in cement manufacturing, with deposits around Bokajan, Kailajan, Umrangshu and adjoining areas supporting industrial activity.

Mising, Sonowal Kachari Council Polls In November

The Cabinet approved election rules for the Mising Autonomous Council and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, clearing the way for elections to both bodies.

Sarma said the State Election Commission had been directed to conduct the polls in November.

Assam’s Top Civilian Awards Announced

The Cabinet finalised the recipients of the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav awards for 2025. The awards could not be presented last year, and the government has now announced the list.

Dr Harsha Bhattacharyya, president and founder trustee of Srimanta Sankaradeva Nethralaya, has been selected for the Assam Baibhav, the state’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of his contribution to eye care and healthcare services.

Four people have been chosen for the Assam Saurav: wildlife expert Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma, Padma Shri awardee Nuruddin Ahmed, singer Pulak Banerjee and greater adjutant stork conservationist Dr Purnima Devi Barman.

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The Assam Gaurav will go to 12 recipients, including footballer Holicharan Narzary, visually impaired cricketer Simu Das, chess grandmaster Mayong Chakraborty, manuscript conservationist Dhanjit Talukdar and NGO Kolong Kopili. Podum Pathar Agro Organic Producer Company Ltd has also been selected.

Award Ceremonies Scheduled For December, January

Sarma said the 2025 awards would be presented in December, while the recipients of the 2026 awards would be announced within a month, with the honours scheduled for January 2027.

A Cabinet sub-committee comprising ministers Keshab Mahanta, Ajanta Neog, Ranoj Pegu and Jayanta Mallabaruah oversaw the selection process.