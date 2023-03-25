Assam Government signs MoU with Flybig to start intra-state flight services | Image: Flybig (Representative)

In a bid to promote intra-state air connectivity, Assam government on Saturday signed a MoU with Big Charter Private Limited (Flybig) to facilitate air services in the non-Udaan sector.

Flybig will operate flights between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati routes on a daily basis, an official of the company said.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation managing director Kumar Padma Pani Bora and Flybig director Sanjay Natavarlal Mandavia signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the terms of the MoU, the flight operations will be started in line with the Centre's Udan scheme with the state government operating the flights under viability gap funding.

Speaking at the programme Sarma said the number of daily flight services will be enhanced and will add a new dimension to intra-state air connectivity.

Since it has been determined to monitor pricing with the maximum price set at Rs 4000, the services would provide assured connectivity and pricing.

According to him, the new flights will give Silchar's Kumbhirgram Airport and Dibrugarh's Mohanbari Airport fresh vigor.

According to Sarma, the state administration is also examining if it would be feasible to offer the same services in Jorhat, Tezpur, and other places throughout the state.

The state government's budget plan, according to the chief minister, includes the provision for intra-state aviation services.

With inputs from Agencies.