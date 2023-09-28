Asian Paints Co-founder Ashwin Dani Passes Away At 79

Ashwin Dani | Twitter

Ashwin Dani the co-founder of Asian Paints passes away at 79 on September 28. He was an Indian billionaire businessman and the non-executive chairman of the company.

Dani had joined the company in 1968, but it was founded by his father and three others in 1942. He graduated from the Univesity of Bombay with specialisation in the technology of paints, pigments and varnishes. He also went to the University of Akron of Ohio to get a masters in Polymer Science. After his MSc, Dani went to Rensselaer Polytechnic in New York to get a Diploma in Colour Science.

According to the Forbes, the co-founders net worth as of this year is $7.1 billion.

After the news of his passing broke the shares of the company saw a steep fall of 4 per cent. The shares in the afternoon at 2:30 pm IST were trading at Rs 3,162.10 per piece on the NSE.

Read Also Asian Paints Appoints Ireena Vittal As Additional and Independent Director Of The Company

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)