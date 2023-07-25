Asian Paints Appoints Ireena Vittal As Additional and Independent Director Of The Company | Image: Asian Paints (Representative)

Asian Paints on Tuesday announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Ireena Vittal as an Additional and Independent Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from July 25, 2023 to July 24, 2028, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Ireena Vittal

Ireena Vittal is amongst India’s most respected consultants. She was a partner with McKinsey & Co. for 16 years, where she served global companies on issues of growth and sustainable scale-up. She has co-authored several studies relating to agriculture and urbanisation.

She has also served government and public institutions to design and implement solutions core to India’s development, such as inclusive urban development and sustainable rural growth. She is a recognised thought partner to consumer facing companies looking to build large-scale, profitable businesses in emerging markets.

Vittal is an expert in strategy including digital, finance, marketing (consumer behaviour & insights) & sales/channel evolution and has vast experience in agriculture, urbanisation and the rural sector. She also served on the Boards of other reputed companies.

Asian Paints Shares

The shares of Asian Paints on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹3,395, down by 4.20 percent.