 Asian Markets Course Correct As Sensex, Nifty, Nikkei, KOSPI & Other Indices Suffer Losses
As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex slumped with massive losses of 820.97 points, or 1.03 per cent, ending the day at 78,675.18. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped in value by 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent, to close at 23,883.45.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

After the Trump victory euphoria that saw the markets zoom significantly, the markets have come crashing down. In what is being deemed as 'correction' by the market.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in red. The index closed at 51,157.80, decreasing by 718.95 or 1.39 per cent.

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, major gainers included the likes of Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS.

Losers: Amongst the losers, NTPC closed with losses of over 3 per cent. HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and SBI closed with losses of 2 per cent.

Markets In The Morning

The Sensex began the day at 79,644.95, after closing at 79,496.15 in the previous day's trading session.

The Nifty Index started the day at 24,225.80 after closing at 24,141.30 in the previous day's session.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 52,053.75, after closing at 51,876.75.

The indices closed on a negative note. Japan's Nikkei dropped in value after a decline of 0.40 per cent or 157.23 points, closing at 39,376.09.

Asian Markets

The Asian markets across the board crumbled as they ran out of the momentum that they had a week ago. The indices closed on a negative note. Japan's Nikkei dropped in value after a decline of 0.40 per cent or 157.23 points, closing at 39,376.09.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,741.52, making marginal gains of 0.067 per cent or 1.84 points.

As we move to China, the Hang Seng also closed with losses gains in its numbers, closing with a jump of 2.43 per cent or 580.05 points, at 19,846.88, dipping below the coveted 20K mark.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade in the red with major losses. The index lost 1.39 per cent or 48.10 points of its value and closed at 3,421.97.

Another Chinese index, the CSI 300 Index, also closed with losses. The index closed at 4,085.74 after dipping by 1.10 per cent or 45.39 points.

South Korea's KOSPI also had the same story to tell as it closed in red with major losses of 1.94 per cent or 49.09 points, dropping to 2,482.57.

