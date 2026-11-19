Diriyah Company cancelled a Saudi hotel contract in which Ashoka Buildcon’s share was worth Rs 846.38 crore. | Vyom

Mumbai: Ashoka Buildcon said on Thursday, 19 November, that Diriyah Company had cancelled a hotel construction contract awarded to its joint venture in Saudi Arabia. The Indian infrastructure company’s share of the work was valued at Rs 846.38 crore, excluding value added tax (VAT). Diriyah Company cited internal reasons for cancelling the contract.

Hotel Project Cancelled

The contract covered the main construction works for one hotel under the Diriyah II development. Ashoka Buildcon’s wholly owned Saudi subsidiary, Ashoka Buildcon Limited for Contracting, had formed a joint venture with BEC Arabia Contracting Company for the project.

Ashoka Buildcon said the client had notified the joint venture of the cancellation. The company is in contact with Diriyah Company to seek more details about the reasons for the decision. It will decide on its next steps after those discussions.

The company gave no further details in its announcement about the client’s internal reasons or when it expected to decide how to respond to the cancellation notice.

What Ashoka’s Share Was Worth

The approved value of Ashoka Buildcon’s portion of the work was 351.37 million Saudi riyals, equivalent to about Rs 846.38 crore. The figure covered the work allocated to Ashoka Buildcon under the joint venture agreement and excluded Saudi VAT.

The project was formally titled ‘Main Construction Works of Diriyah II – Delivery Partner for One Hotel’. Under the contract, the joint venture was to serve as the delivery partner for the hotel’s main construction works.

Contract Signed In February

The contract was signed on 5 February 2026. Ashoka Buildcon disclosed the following day that it had received the letter of acceptance for the project. The cancellation was announced more than nine months after the company first disclosed the award.

Shares Close Lower

Ashoka Buildcon shares ended the session at Rs 112.45 on the BSE on Thursday, down Rs 2.89 from the previous close. The decline amounted to 2.51 percent. The stock had closed at Rs 115.34 in the previous session.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Ashoka Buildcon’s exchange filing and is for informational purposes only. It offers no investment advice.

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