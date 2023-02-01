Ashok Leyland total vehicles sales in January up by 23% | Image: Ashok Leyland (Representative)

Ashok Leyland on Wednesday announced the sales in January through an exchange filing. The total number of vehicles sold by the company was 17,200, up 23 per cent from the earlier 13,939 units it sold in January 2022.

The total M&HCV vehicles sold in January was at 11,050, up 28 per cent from its earlier 8663. The increase in sales was led by the bus section. The LCVs sold in the last month were at 6,150, up by 17 per cent from the 5,276 reported in the same month last year.

The total number of vehicles sold in the domestic market was 16,198, up by 27 per cent from 12,709 in January, 2022. The sales of M&HC vehicles in the domestic market were up 34 per cent with bus sales topping the chart.

The LCVs sold in January were at 6,090 from its earlier 5,148 in the same month last year, with a gain of 18 per cent.

The shares of Ashok Leyland closed on Wednesday at Rs 147.80, down by 1.14 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)