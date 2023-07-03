Ashok Leyland Total Vehicle Sales Jumps 5% | Image: Ashok Leyland (Representative)

Ashok Leyland Limited in June 2023 sold 15,221 units with a jump of 5 per cent in comparison to the 14,532 units sold in the same month in the last fiscal, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company sold a total of 8,077 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) Trucks, which is 1 per cent more from the earlier 8,029 units sold in June 2022. The sales of M&HCV buses went up by 42 per cent with 1,885 units sold against 1,325 units sold in the same period of the previous year. In total the sales of M&HCV rose by 6 per cent to 9,962 units.

Ashok Leyland in June sold 5,259 light commercial vehicles (LCV), up by 5 per cent in comparison to 5,177 units sold in the same month in 2022.

Domestic sales

In the domestic market the vehicle sales rose by 7 per cent to 14,363 units against 13,469 units sold in June 2022. The automaker sold 7,980 M&HCV trucks, 1,294 M&HCV buses and 5,089 LCVs. There was a hike of 10 per cent in the sales of M&HCV vehicles, whereas the sales of LCVs were comparatively flat. M&HCV bus sales saw a jump of 86 per cent and the sales of M&HCV trucks jumped by 4 per cent.