Ashok Leyland Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises 1.52% To ₹667.77 Crore; Revenue Up 11.62%

Mumbai: Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹667.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, an increase of 1.52% compared to ₹657.72 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹13,069.59 crore, up 11.62% from ₹11,708.54 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year. Total consolidated income for the quarter also rose to ₹13,258.24 crore from ₹11,807.20 crore year-on-year.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter increased to ₹12,314.66 crore from ₹10,920.53 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the period was ₹949.72 crore, a 6.54% increase from ₹891.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹1.05, marginally higher than ₹1.04 reported in the corresponding period last year.

Segment Performance

The commercial vehicle segment reported a profit of ₹701.86 crore, while the financial services segment posted a profit of ₹171.87 crore for the quarter. These figures contribute to the total segment profit before interest and tax of ₹873.73 crore.

Cash Position and Volumes

The company strengthened its cash position with net cash of ₹2,252 crore at the end of Q1 FY27, a positive swing of ₹1,432 crore year-on-year. Commercial Vehicle (CV) volumes were record high at 48,763 units, up from 44,238 units last year. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) domestic volumes grew 21%, with 18,874 units reported as the highest ever for Q1.

Management Commentary

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, stated that the company delivered a strong quarter due to disciplined execution and effective cost management. He added that demand across key segments remains robust, with encouraging future prospects.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Leyland, noted that the Indian CV industry remained buoyant despite geopolitical headwinds, showcasing strong industry fundamentals and growth potential.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.