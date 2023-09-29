Ashok Leyland Bags Orders For 1,282 Buses From Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation |

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged an order for 1,282 fully built buses from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

This order, one of the largest from a State Transport Undertaking for a single OEM, will contribute to strengthening Ashok Leyland's dominant position in the Indian bus market.

Under the terms of the order, Ashok Leyland will deliver 55-seater fully assembled BS VI diesel buses in a phased manner. These buses are designed to provide exceptional passenger comfort and will feature the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology, featuring a robust 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine, which in turn shall enhance safety and comfort, and reduce the overall cost of ownership (TCO).

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, " We are pleased to have won one of the largest OEM-built fully built bus orders from GSRTC. Our buses are known for their durability, robustness, and cutting-edge technology, which makes Ashok Leyland a preferred choice in the bus segment, with government as well as with private customers."

Ashok Leyland shares

The shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday at 11:53 am IST were trading at Rs 176.80, up by 1.55 percent.

