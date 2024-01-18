Ashok Leyland Bags Order For 1,225 Buses From Karnataka State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland Bags Order For 1,225 Buses From Karnataka State Transport |

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has bagged orders from the Karnataka State Transport Undertakings for 1,225 fully built Viking buses to be delivered by April 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Cutting-Edge Technology

Packed with advanced features, including a powerful H-series 6-cylinder 147 kW (197 hp) engine, and OBD-II certification, these buses showcase Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art technology. These buses shall adhere to AIS153 standards, and the design places a strong emphasis on ensuring superior passenger comfort and top-notch safety for both passengers and driver, said via regulatory filing.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are delighted to continue our longstanding association with Karnataka State Transport Undertakings. Local mobility plays a crucial role in overall national and economic growth. We are committed to providing the best suitable transport solutions with our expertise in developing technologically advanced, innovative, and efficient products. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders”.

Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said. “We are thrilled to have received this order from Karnataka State Transport Undertakings. The ongoing success of our partnership emphasizes the confidence and trust our customers have in our products. Specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of Karnataka State Transport Undertakings, our buses stand as a testament to the reliability, durability, and robustness of our engineering. This repeat order is a clear indication of the trust our customers place in Ashok Leyland.”

Ashok Leyland shares

The shares of Ashok Leyland on Thursday at 1:39 pm IST were at Rs 173.45, up by 1.20 per cent.