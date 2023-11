Ashneer Grover Faces ₹2 Lakh Fine By Delhi HC | File

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday imposed a Rs 2 lakh fine on Ashneer Grover, the ex-Managing Director and co-founder of Bharat Pe, for his social media posts targeting Bharat Pe, despite giving assurance to the court that he wouldn't do so, according to reports.

Following to this, Ashneer Grover has offered an unconditional apology to the Delhi High Court.

(This is a developing story)