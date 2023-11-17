Ashneer Grover, Wife Stopped At Delhi's IGI Airport While Travelling To New York: Report | Image: File

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, along with his wife Madhuri Jain, were stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday based on a lookout circular (LoC) issued against them, according to a report by Economic Times.

The couple were on their way to New York and were stopped amid a look-out circular (LoC) against them, as per the sources of the Economic Times report.

The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of the Delhi Police requested the opening of a lookout circular (LoC) against the couple.

EOW Files FIR Against former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover and Family for Rs 81 Crore Fraud

In May of this year, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) lodged an FIR against ex-managing director Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, alleging cheating and fraud amounting to Rs 81 crore. The FIR, filed by BharatPe, implicated Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, along with family members Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.

(This is a developing story)

