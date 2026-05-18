Ashika Credit Capital Completes Group Merger, Reports ₹92 Crore PBT

Ashika Credit Capital said it maintained profitability during FY26 despite challenging operating conditions across financial markets. |

Mumbai: Ashika Credit Capital Ltd (ACCL) reported a consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of Rupees 92.07 crore for FY26 amid volatile market conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, while also completing the strategic merger of group entity Ashika Global Securities Pvt Ltd with the company. The merger, effective May 15, 2026, following NCLT approval, positions ACCL as the principal holding company for the Ashika Group’s diversified financial services businesses.

Merger Strengthens Financial Services Platform

The company said the merger significantly enhanced its balance sheet strength, capital base, and operational scale, transforming ACCL into a diversified financial services holding platform with an estimated fair market valuation exceeding Rupees 3,000 crore.

Post-merger, ACCL will oversee businesses spanning stock broking, wealth distribution, alternative investment funds (AIFs) and IFSC-GIFT City broking operations. The company stated that the restructuring is aimed at creating operational synergies, diversified revenue streams, and long-term shareholder value.

Resilient FY26 Performance Despite Market Volatility

Ashika Credit Capital said it maintained profitability during FY26 despite challenging operating conditions across financial markets. The company attributed the performance to disciplined execution and a robust risk management framework.

Management notes that the merger has significantly increased the company’s net worth and improved financial flexibility, positioning it to seize future growth opportunities in India’s evolving financial services sector.

SEBI AMC Approval Marks Strategic Expansion

During FY26, the company also received in-principle approval from SEBI to establish an asset management company (AMC). Following the merger, the board approved initiating the regulatory process to transfer the AMC approval to the company’s stock broking subsidiary, subject to regulatory clearances. The company said the proposed structure would enable more efficient capital deployment and optimize regulatory capital requirements across businesses.

Management Highlights Long-Term Growth Focus

Chief Executive Officer Chirag Jain said the merger marked a major milestone in the group’s evolution and highlighted the company’s strengthened balance sheet and scalable financial services platforms. He added that the board has recommended a dividend for FY26, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial strength and long-term growth prospects.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s disclosure and does not constitute investment advice.