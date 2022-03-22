Arya.ag launches one-click loan repayment and commodity discharge for farmers

Arya.ag, integrated grain commerce platform, today announced Insta-Release – One Click Loan Repayment and Commodity Discharge. Leveraging its technology stack, Arya.ag has been able to optimise its release process to happen within seconds - which otherwise by current industry standards takes over 24 hours to a week, it said in a statement.

With Arya’s Marketplace Search engine that connects sellers to buyers across the country and its embedded logistics service, users can now seamlessly reach buyers in no time, the platform said.

The launch of innovative Insta-Release services aims to empower farmers to immediately optimise their farm produce upon repayment of loans. Insta Release leverages Arya.ag’s pioneering integrated digital platform and allows the farmer to gain complete control of her farm produce immediately upon repayment of loans at the click of a button. Apart from convenience, the Insta-Release offering drives home transparency, efficiency and ease of Arya.ag’s integrated service offerings to farmers, it said.

How it works

To release stocks, registered customers can log on to their dashboard, choose how many bags of funded or non-funded bags they wish to release. Once they select the quantity, the platform instantly generates details of the rent and loan outstanding accrued against those bags. A user can pay instantly on the platform to receive the Release Order in a matter of seconds.

Aligning supply-demand

Anand Chandra, Arya.ag’s co-founder, said, “Our endeavour at Arya.ag is to align the supply and demand in a secure yet mutually beneficial proposition. We recognize that reduced turn-around-time and lower transaction costs benefits all stakeholders; however immediate payments benefit small-hold farmers, and immediate delivery of stocks is critical for buyers. Insta-Release alongside the various features our platform continues to deliver on the promise of transparency, trust and efficiency in Agri-commerce.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:33 PM IST