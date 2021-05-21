Arushi Nishank’s video ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ hits 100 mn views

“Talent is not what gets appreciated through material kinds, but a power that enlightens the inner soul and radiates it vibrancy to the world around,” says Arushi Nishank. As she always been in to exploring of fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in “Bollywood” her first debut in the latest music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee under T Series banner is collecting overwhelming response from the audience. The song listed was trending within few hours of release, collectively crossed 100 mn views. Arushi Nishank getting tons of appreciation from her fans, a new trend of hairstyles and styling has been started after this song.

On her journey of making the video Arushi said- “it was really challenging for me as it was my first project and I hardly know the technical language but her co-actors and director were so corporative and helpful that she can achieve the things in an easy way, secondly the shoot was in Kashmir in the month of January it was really hard to shoot in not so friendly weather but all together the journey of Wafa Na Raas Aayee was delightful”.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Arushi has managed to leave substantial impact on the youth in general and women in particular. She has been felicitated with multiple award and recognitions by Government of India and Uttarakhand. She is also an active promoter of social reforms programs led by the Government. She has established her own identity in diverse fields by her own caliber and talent. Withstanding all challenges, she has carved out a niche for herself. Apart from being a dedicated Kathak dancer of global repute. Arushi Nishank has left her footprint in the fields of entrepreneurship, poetry & literature, film production.

Awakening the awareness regarding clean river Ganga has been a movement of which Arushi has been a pillar. Arushi Nishank has contributed to the field of environment by actively joining the drive of Sparsh Ganga Campaign in 2008 pledged to make Ganga free from pollution and impurities. Arushi became a leading advocate for environmental concerns and sustainable development. Arushi Nishank chaired International Women Empowerment Summit which is supported by United Nations also. As a chairperson, Arushi is actively working for the cause of lower girl ratio and women participation in different sectors and also on women safety and improving economic independence for woman through education.

Poetry is another rhythemic way to express one’s perceptions and sensitivities about the tangible world. “Dharti Swarg Banaungi” and “Kalam Mashal Ban Jaye” are the two books of poetries that have been so far published in India.

Arushi is an internationally acclaimed Indian classical Kathak Exponent is an accomplished performer her art form. She has composed and performed in more than 15 countries in the timespan of 16 years.Arushi Nishank is a name that carries elegance, establishment, and art with it. A multifaceted person much like her is always expected to be full of life and enthusiasm to explore fresh horizons of possibilities. She established her own production house named Himshrri Films. In the year 2018, she produced a regional movie “Major Nirala” under Himshrri Films production.

Arushi Nishank is just not name, it’s a girl with power. In the year 2019, Arushi listed as a “Girl Power” in Forbes Middle East.