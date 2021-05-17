Reema Lagoo Death Anniversary: Best films of Bollywood's iconic 'Maa'

Reema Lagoo was Bollywood's mother. She was born on 21 June 1958 and passed away on 18 May 2017.

She was an Indian theatre and screen actress known for her work in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

She began her acting career in the Marathi theatre after which she became a household name for playing motherly roles in the 1990s and early 2000s. The cause of her death was a cardiac arrest.

Here are some of her best roles as a mother:

1. Hum Aapke Hain Koun: This movie celebrates the Indian wedding traditions, it deals with the relationship between families and the sacrifices that one has to make for family. Here, Reema Lagoo played mom to Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane. She raised her two girls to be strong, sweet and independent. She kept the family together and she was a mother that everyone adored.

2. Maine Pyar Kiya: The Story revolves around Prem and Suman played by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Suman is the daughter of a poor mechanic Karan who leaves her with his rich friend Kishan before going abroad. Suman is befriended by Kishan's son Prem and they fall in love. Here, Reema Lagoo played a traditional mom. She stood by her son's wishes even though his wishes differed from her husband's wishes.

3. Hum Saath Saath Hain: The story of this film focuses on a family headed by Ramkishan. The family includes his wife Mamta and three sons. Reema Lagoo played the role of Mamta.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: The story of this film revolves around two love triangles. The first half covers friends on a college campus while the second tells the story of a widower's young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old friend. Here, Lagoo plays the role of Kajol's mother. Even though she doesn't agree with Kajol's decision to marry ShahRukh Khan, she doesn't stand in her way.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho: This movie revolves around the story of Naina Catherine Kapur, a pessimistic and uptight MBA student, living in New York City. She falls inlove with her terminally ill neighbour who is played by Shah Rukh Khan but he tries to set her up with someone else because he doesn't want her to grieve after he is gone. Here Reema Lagoo, plays the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mother. It is every mother's worst nightmare to see her child suffer and she has to see him put on a brave face for everyone who he loves even though he has sorrow inside.

6. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: This is the Bollywood version of Romeo and Juliet. Here Reema Lagoo plays the role of Mrs. Kamla Singh, the mother of Juhi Chawla's character.