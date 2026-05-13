Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Q4 Loss Widens To ₹5.4 Crore On Exceptional Write-Offs, Expenses Surge 72% |

Mumbai: Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a loss of ₹1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as exceptional write-offs and higher operational costs weighed on earnings. Revenue from operations rose 37 percent year-on-year to ₹7.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹5.3 crore a year earlier, while sequential revenue increased from ₹6.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total income during the March quarter stood at ₹7.3 crore against ₹5.3 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹6.5 crore in Q3 FY26. However, total expenses surged 72 percent year-on-year to ₹10.9 crore, resulting in a pre-tax loss of ₹6.3 crore for the quarter compared with a loss of ₹1 crore a year ago. Employee benefit expenses rose to ₹3.4 crore, while other expenses increased sharply to ₹6.2 crore from ₹2.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, the company moved from a marginal profit of ₹4.7 lakh in Q3 FY26 to a net loss of ₹5.4 crore in Q4 FY26. The deterioration was primarily due to exceptional items amounting to ₹2.7 crore, including bad debts written off of ₹1.7 crore and advances to vendors written off of ₹1 crore. Additionally, the company disclosed abnormal inventory consumption of ₹2.4 crore arising from operational bottlenecks and process inefficiencies during the quarter.

For FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹27.8 crore, marginally lower than ₹27.9 crore reported in FY25. The company reported a full-year net loss of ₹4.5 crore compared with a loss of ₹27.6 lakh in the previous financial year. Total expenses increased to ₹30.3 crore from ₹28.5 crore in FY25, while finance costs declined to ₹2 crore from ₹2.6 crore. Earnings per share for FY26 came at a loss of ₹0.24 compared with a loss of ₹0.01 in FY25.

The auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the audited financial results while highlighting deferred tax restatement adjustments and exceptional write-offs recognised during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.