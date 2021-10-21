Around 63% students claim online learning platforms help reduce stress

Brainly, online learning platform, surveyed its Indian user base to determine the impact of the paradigm shift to study-from-home on the student’s mental health.

The survey conducted on World Mental Health Day collected 1,764 responses to gain in-depth insights into how students manage their stress and other mental health concerns.

Around 75% of students have noted mental health changes

According to the findings, 34 percent of respondents cited low levels of stigma associated with mental health in their surroundings. This indicates rising awareness among parents, teachers, and students around the importance of addressing mental health concerns. This awareness is a positive development as 75 percent of students have noted a change in their mental health during this period

School performance and preparation, key contributors

As the viral outbreak caused an overnight shift to online schooling, students had no choice but to adapt. However, 71 percent of students reported that this near-immediate transition and the following months have impacted their mental health. While 30 percent of the students mentioned that school performance and preparation have contributed to their anxiety, another 63 percent noted that high internet usage and screen time caused physical/mental stress. 56 percent of the respondents have further reported that mental health concerns have affected their physical health through weight gain or loss.

1 in 2 students find solace in speaking to friends, family

While the profound impact of COVID-19 on students cannot be denied, they have, fortunately, found multiple ways to cope with their ongoing mental health issues. While 35 percent of students seek therapy, over 50 percentfeel comfortable speaking to their friends and family about mental health concerns. Numerous students are also using outlets like art and music (45 percent), social media (38 percent), and physical activity (32 percent) to deal with stress. 40 percent of the respondents have mentioned that social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat have also been good for their mental health.

Online learning platforms reduce mental health issues in students

Online learning platforms such as Brainly have positively impacted student’s mental health by allowing them to supplement their school lessons with further clarity on concepts and help with homework. A significant (63%) have mentioned that online learning platforms have helped reduce stress during their study from home.

Speaking on the survey results, Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer at Brainly, said, “Mental health in students has been thrown into sharper relief after the COVID-19 outbreak. As students spend their time at home, abruptly devoid of the company of friends and teachers, it is bound to evince feelings of alienation, social isolation, and lagging in terms of education. Fortunately, online platforms, be it for learning or connecting with peers/teachers, have been helpful to engage and motivate students during this period. More and more students are using online tools to cope with and thrive in the new normal, and this is likely to continue even as physical schools reopen.”

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:44 AM IST