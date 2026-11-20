Arohan Financial Services Secures SEBI Approval For IPO Comprising ₹600 Crore Fresh Issue And OFS Of 4.04 Crore Shares | File Pic

New Delhi, Nov 20: Microfinance institution Arohan Financial Services has received Sebi's approval to garner funds through an initial public offering (IPO), an update with the markets regulator showed on Friday.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.04 crore shares by existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

US Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, a retirement financial services firm, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Aavishkaar Goodwell India Microfinance Development Company-II Ltd, Tano Capital, TR Capital III Mauritius, and Danish Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fund, among other existing investors, will offload shares.

According to an update, the company filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in May. After examining the draft offer documents, the regulator issued its final observation on November 13, paving the way for the company to proceed with the next stage of the IPO process.

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to boost the company's capital base and for general corporate purposes.

Arohan Financial Services is a technology-enabled non-banking financial company-microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) offering income-generating loans and a suite of financial and non-financial products to customers primarily across rural and semi-urban states in India.

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It had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,308 crore as of December 2025.

Arohan Financial Services, which commenced its business in 2006 with operations in a single location in Kolkata, has gradually expanded its footprint. As of December 2025, it operates 1,073 branches across 17 states in the country.

The filing comes after successful listings of Aye Finance and Kissht in 2026.

DAM Capital Advisors, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are managing the issue.

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