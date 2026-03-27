Arihant & Prestige Acquires 16.331 Acre Chennai Land Parcel With ₹5,000 Crore GDV Potential

Prestige Group and Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited have jointly acquired a 16.331-acre land parcel in Padi, Chennai. |

Chennai: A major land deal is set to reshape one of the city’s key residential pockets, as two developers join forces to tap into rising housing demand in a well-established micro-market.

Prestige Group and Arihant Group have acquired a 16.331 acre site in Padi through their joint venture entity, Canopy Living LLP. The deal stands out as one of the largest land transactions in Chennai in the past decade, underlining growing developer interest in strategically located urban parcels.

The acquired land will be developed into a premium residential project with a saleable area of about 3.6 million square feet. The project carries an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crores, positioning it as a significant addition to Chennai’s upcoming housing supply.

Located near Anna Nagar, the site benefits from strong social infrastructure and connectivity, making it attractive for end-users. Management from both groups indicated that Chennai continues to offer stable demand and evolving residential preferences, creating opportunities for well-positioned developments.

The joint venture reflects a broader strategy to expand presence in high-growth urban markets. Both developers see sustained demand in Chennai’s residential segment, supported by infrastructure improvements and consistent buyer interest, especially in premium housing categories.

The project is expected to strengthen both companies’ portfolios while contributing to the transformation of the Padi micro-market into a key residential hub. With scale, location, and strong demand drivers aligned, the project is poised to play a defining role in Chennai’s evolving residential landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated March 26, 2026, without independent verification or external analysis.