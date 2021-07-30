Are you getting calls, messages saying your SIM card will be blocked? It is fake, says COAI

There has noticed an increase in cases of mobile users be harassed by calls and messages that their numbers will be blocked as their KYC (Know Your Customer) documents are incomplete or expired.

These scam messages usually arrive from either a mobile number or a random business messaging ID, and not from the official messaging channels of the operators.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has issued an advisory in an attempt to warn users that these calls are fake and not official communication by any mobile service provider.

“It has been brought to our notice that mischievous elements are sending fake SMS messages and calling people, threatening to block SIM cards. The messages and calls falsely claim that the customer’s KYC documents are incomplete, pending or expired. Receivers of such messages are falsely advised to call a particular number or download an app on their phones. If the false directives are followed, it can potentially lead to privacy breach or financial or data loss.

COAI also said, "We caution the general public to beware of such fraudulent SMS messages and calls. Mobile users should not respond to these messages or calls, and not download any app or share any document or information. Users are advised to only follow messages sent by their operator from their designated SMS IDs only. By staying aware and cautious, we can together fight this menace.”